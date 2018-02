BRIEF-Copa Holdings Q4 Adjusted EPS $2.36 Excluding Items

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings Sa:

* COPA HOLDINGS REPORTS NET INCOME OF $100.8 MILLION AND EPS OF $2.38 FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.38

* Q4 REVENUE $675.6 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.36 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33, REVENUE VIEW $665.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY LOAD FACTOR 83.2% VERSUS 81.6%

* QTRLY RPMS 5,086 MILLION, UP 11.3 PERCENT

* QTRLY ASMS 6,111 MILLION, UP 9.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY PRASM 10.8 CENTS VERSUS 10.4 CENTS

* QTRLY CASM EXCLUDING. FUEL 6.5 CENTS VERSUS 6.9 CENTS

* QTRLY CASM 9.1 CENTS VERSUS 9.5 CENTS