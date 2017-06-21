FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
June 21, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) -

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills

* Brazil's Copersucar has not seen changes on sugar/ethanol production mix; says sugar still gives better returns

* Copersucar says sugar futures fall caused by expectations of large 2017/18 northern hemisphere sugar crop

* Copersucar says sugar trading JV Alvean could grow 4 or 5 percent more in volumes in the 2017/18 crop year

* Copersucar says U.S.-based subsidiary Eco-Energy trying to attract new ethanol suppliers to grow volumes

* Copersucar says there is risk of Brazil center-south mills not being able to crush all available cane this year due to excessive rains Further coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

