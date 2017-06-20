FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Corazon Gold Corp acquires Nanosphere Health Sciences
June 20, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Corazon Gold Corp acquires Nanosphere Health Sciences

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Corazon Gold Corp

* Nanosphere Health Sciences signs binding merger agreement for 100% acquisition by Corazon Gold Corp.

* Corazon will issue 40 million common shares upon deal closing

* Corazon will issue an additional 19 million shares upon initial commercialization of nanosphere's products

* All common shares issued at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to existing shareholders of Nanosphere

* Corazon also intends to complete a financing of $7 million CAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

