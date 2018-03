BRIEF-Corbion Net Sales Down At 891.7 Million Euros In 2017

March 7 (Reuters) - CORBION NV:

* REPORTED NET SALES OF EUR 891.7 MILLION IN 2017, A DECREASE OF 2.2% COMPARED TO 2016.

* FY OPERATING RESULT WAS EUR 122.3 MILLION, AN ORGANIC DECREASE OF 2.4%

* FY EBITDA EXCLUDING ONE-OFF ITEMS WAS EUR 164.1 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE A REGULAR DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.56 PER SHARE.

* INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS: FOR 2018 CONFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FOOD AND BIOCHEMICALS FOR SALES GROWTH AND MARGINS‍​

* INNOVATION PLATFORMS: H2 OF 2018 SHOULD SEE START-UP OF THE TOTAL CORBION PLA PLANT IN THAILAND

* INNOVATION PLATFORMS: 2018 EBITDA LOSS INCL. PROPORTIONATELY CONSOLIDATED JVS NOT EXPECTED TO EXCEED €35 MILLION

* INPUT COSTS: DECREASE IN SUGAR PRICES IN 2017 SHOULD START TO POSITIVELY IMPACT RESULTS TOWARDS LATTER PART OF H1 2018

* INPUT COSTS: PRICES OF SEVERAL AUXILIARY CHEMICALS AND VITAMINS HAVE BEEN ON RISE, NEGATING SUGAR BENEFITS