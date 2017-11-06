FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corbus Pharma reports improvement in skin conditions in a mid-stage study
November 6, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma reports improvement in skin conditions in a mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports significant improvement in mRSS and other clinical outcomes at 28-weeks in systemic sclerosis open-label extension of phase 2 study

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - ‍Company on track to commence phase 3 study Q4 2017​

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - Were no severe or serious adverse events and no clinically significant laboratory abnormalities related to drug​

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals - “‍Our focus now is to ensure successful execution of our phase 3 study, and we are on track to commence this before year end”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
