2 months ago
BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis
June 15, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis at the eular 2017 annual meeting

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals holdings - expects to complete enrollment of 52-week study of anabasum in 2018, expects to conclude study by end of 2019

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals holdings - also has ongoing 12-month, open-label extension to its phase 2 clinical study of anabasum for systemic sclerosis

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals holdings inc - plans to commence phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis in q4 of 2017

* Expects to report data from the phase 2 clinical study of anabasum in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

