Oct 19 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports positive topline results from phase 2 study in rare autoimmune disease dermatomyositis

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - ‍Anabasum was well tolerated with no severe or serious side effects associated with drug​

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - ‍Anabasum also outperformed placebo in multiple secondary efficacy outcomes studied​