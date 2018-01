BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics, Dohmen Entered Into Settlement Agreement And Mutual Release Of Any And All Claims That May Have Existed Between Parties

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc:

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS - CO, DOHMEN ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND MUTUAL RELEASE OF ANY AND ALL CLAIMS THAT MAY HAVE EXISTED BETWEEN PARTIES

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS SAYS DOHMEN AGREED TO DELIVER TO CORCEPT ALL OF CASH DOHMEN COLLECTED FROM SALE OF KORLYM ON CORCEPT‘S BEHALF - SEC FILING

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍TOTAL AMOUNT DELIVERED BY DOHMEN TO CORCEPT UNDER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WAS $12.9 MILLION - SEC FILING