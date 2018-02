BRIEF-Core Industrial REIT To List On London's Junior Market

Feb 13 (Reuters) - CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT - INTENTION TO FLOAT

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT PLC- ‍ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO FLOAT ON AIM AND ESM​

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT PLC- ‍IS SEEKING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 207 MILLION​

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT PLC- PLANS ‍INSTITUTIONAL PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES ( “PLACING”) AT A PLACING PRICE OF EUR 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT PLC - ‍IS EXPECTED THAT ADMISSION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE AND DEALINGS IN ORDINARY SHARES WILL COMMENCE IN MARCH 2018​