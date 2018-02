BRIEF-Core Lab Reports Q4 EPS $0.49

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories Nv:

* CORE LAB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS:

* INITIATES Q1 2018 EPS GUIDANCE IN-LINE WITH TYPICAL SEASONAL PATTERNS

* ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE OF $171.9 MILLION UP 15 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* PROJECTS Q1 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $168 MILLION TO $172 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* EPS FOR Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.56 TO $0.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $174.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $171.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: