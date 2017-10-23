FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Core Laboratories qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 mln vs $143.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
CHINA
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 9:49 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Core Laboratories qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 mln vs $143.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV:

* Core Laboratories NV qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 million versus $143.5 million

* Core Laboratories NV - qtrly earnings per share $0.48‍​

* Core Laboratories NV - ‍eps for q4 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.58​

* Core Laboratories NV sees Q4 2017 revenue of approximately $171.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $171.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $161.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2zKLN0Z) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.