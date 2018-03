March 1 (Reuters) - Core-Mark Holding Company Inc:

* CORE-MARK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CEO THOMAS B. PERKINS; BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS CURRENT PRESIDENT AND COO SCOTT E. MCPHERSON TO FILL CEO ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30TH

* CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC - ‍PERKINS WILL ALSO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS​