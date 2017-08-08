FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.15​
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.15​

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - ‍q2 sales of $3.8 billion, a 3.1% increase​

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - ‍guidance for 2017 revised​

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.15​

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Core-Mark holding company inc - ‍capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million​

* Core-Mark holding company inc - ‍estimates 2017 net sales in range of approximately $15.6 billion to $15.8 billion​

* Core-Mark holding company inc - 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share are estimated to be between $0.96 to $1.03​

* Core-Mark holding company inc - 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share are estimated to be $1.20 to $1.27​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hEZ7z8) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.