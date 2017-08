Aug 8 (Reuters) - Core Molding Technologies Inc

* Core Molding Technologies- ‍on Aug 4, co, affiliate, entered into twelfth amendment to that certain credit agreement, dated as of December 9, 2008​

* Core Molding Technologies Inc - ‍parties agreed to modify certain terms of credit agreement​

* Core Molding Technologies- amending definition of consol fixed charges to include all capital distributions made in amount in excess of $2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vMP4Oq) Further company coverage: