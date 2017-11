Nov 8 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc

* Corecivic reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.56

* Q3 FFO per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $442.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $437.2 million

* Sees Q4 ‍ffo per diluted share $0.55 to $0.57​

* Sees ‍Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.35 to $0.37​