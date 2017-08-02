BRIEF-CorEnergy qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc :
* Corenergy announces second quarter 2017 results and dividends
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc qtrly affo per share $0.94
* Corenergy - evaluating infrastructure opportunities, anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 and 2018
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Corenergy - qtrly total revenue $21.8 million versus $22.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: