BRIEF-Coreo Issues Eur 20 Mln Bond With Warrants

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Coreo AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: COREO ISSUES EUR20 MILLION BOND WITH WARRANTS, ACCELERATING ITS GROWTH TRAJECTORY

* COREO AG- 640,000 WARRANTS IS STRUCK AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 2.50 PER WARRANT/SHARE​

* COREO AG - ‍RESOLVED TO ISSUE A BOND WITH WARRANTS TO FINANCE ITS GROWTH STRATEGY; FINANCING A COMBINATION OF EUR 20 MILLION BOND AND 640,000 WARRANTS

* COREO AG - BOND HAS COUPON OF 10 % PA; 640,000 WARRANTS FOR CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF CO‘S SHARES AT PRICE OF EUR 2.50 PER WARRANT/SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )