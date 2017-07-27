FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-CoreSite reports 22.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue

July 27 (Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp-

* CoreSite reports second-quarter 2017 financial results reflecting revenue growth of 23% year over year

* Q2 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $117.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.39 to $4.47

* Q2 FFO per share $1.10

* CoreSite Realty says ‍increasing its 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shares to a range of $1.78 to $1.86 per diluted share​

* Says ‍increasing its 2017 guidance of ffo per diluted share and unit to a range of $4.39 to $4.47​

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $117.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

