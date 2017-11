BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding 9-mth ‍adj net profit up at EUR 26.9 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACHIEVES A POSITIVE TURNAROUND OF HANNOVER LEASING AND RAISES FORECAST

* ‍2017 DIVIDENDS CONFIRMED WITH 50% PAY-OUT RATIO​

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 83.4 MILLION, MORE THAN 111% HIGHER THAN FOR PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD​

* 9-MONTH ‍ADJUSTED NET PROFIT GREW BY 121% TO EUR 26.9 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: EUR 12.1 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR 2018, CORESTATE IS PREDICTED TO CONTINUE THIS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT.​

* ‍HAS RAISED ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍FOR 2018 SEES ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF EUR 120 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2018 SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 155 MILLION AND TOTAL REVENUES OF MORE THAN EUR 230 MILLION​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD AFFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR ENTIRE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR​