Feb 20 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* FINANCIAL FORECAST RAISED FOR 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 AGGREGATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 230M AND EUR 240M

* CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 155M AND 165M AND ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF BETWEEN EUR 120M AND 130M

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT MORE THAN QUADRUPLED TO EUR 93M, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 123M

* FY AGGREGATED REVENUES OF EUR 195M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)