July 18 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE SETS UP OPEN-ENDED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY SPECIAL AIF WITH AT LEAST EUR 300M EQUITY

* ‍INITIAL EUR 70M EQUITY FOR SEED PORTFOLIO HAS ALREADY BEEN SECURED​

* ‍FIRST INVESTOR IS A GERMAN PENSION FUND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)