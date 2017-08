June 29 (Reuters) - CORLINE BIOMEDICAL AB:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH OXFORD UNIVERSITY FOR CLINICAL STUDY CONCERNING TYPE 1 DIABETES

* LOI SIGNED WITH NUFFIELD DEPARTMENT OF SURGICAL SCICENCES AT OXFORD UNIVERSITY

* FORMAL AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED AFTER SUMMER 2017