BRIEF-Cornerstone Ondemand Announces Corporate Governance Changes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Ondemand Inc:

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND ANNOUNCES CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CHANGES

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE AS PART OF STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN OUTLINED IN NOV 2017

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SAYS WILL SEPARATE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO ROLES AND MOVE TO DECLASSIFY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC - PLANS TO SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES WHEN A NEW CHAIRMAN IS APPOINTED

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - CHAIRMAN AND CEO ADAM MILLER TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO ONCE NEW CHAIRMAN APPOINTMENT IS MADE

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND -‍PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY TO APPEAR ON BALLOT AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, REQUIRES SUPPORT OF HOLDERS OF 70 PERCENT OF SHARES FOR ADOPTION​

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC - ‍IF STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL, DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION IN 2019 AND BEYOND WOULD BE ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS​