Feb 7 (Reuters) - Corning Inc:

* CORNING INC - ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE, A 16% INCREASE IN COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND​