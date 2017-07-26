FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Corning Inc reports Q2 GAAP and Core earnings per share $0.42​

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Reg-Corning reports strong second-quarter results

* Sees Q3 Optical Communications sales up more than 10 percent

* Q2 GAAP net sales $‍2,497​ million versus $2,360 million

* Q2 Optical Communications segment GAAP net sales were $ 882​ million versus $782 million

* Qtrly ‍GAAP eps $0.42​

* Qtrly ‍core eps $0.42

* Q2 display technologies segment core sales were $841 million versus $880 million a year ago​

* Remains on track to deliver full-year business objectives and strategy and capital allocation framework goals​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 environment technologies segment GAAP net sales were $263 million versus $259 million

* In Q3 optical communications sales are expected to be up more than 10% on a year-over-year basis​

* In display technologies, in Q3, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume are expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially

* In environmental technologies, for Q3, sales expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage compared to same period a year ago

* In specialty materials, for Q3, sales growth rate is expected to increase by a low-to-mid teen percentage

* "For year, we anticipate glass demand will be up by a mid-single digit percentage, in line with overall market"​

* On track to deliver full-year "strategy and capital allocation framework goals"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

