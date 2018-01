BRIEF-Corning Inc Reports Qtrly Core EPS Of $0.49‍​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Corning Inc:

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49‍​

* QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,637 MILLION VERSUS $2,476 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.66

* CORNING - FY, Q4 CORE RESULTS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE $1.8 BILLION IN NON-CASH ITEMS RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT CORE SALES WERE $‍​847 MILLION VERSUS $904 MILLION

* QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $393 MILLION VERSUS $336 MILLION

* CORNING - “2018 HIGHLIGHTS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $11 BILLION”

* EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $10.68 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS GAAP NET SALES $928 MILLION VERSUS $819 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $2.65 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES, FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET GROWTH TO BE IN THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, SIMILAR TO 2017‍​

* CORNING -SEES FY2018 OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES INCREASE BY ABT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING DEAL OF 3M’S COMMUNICATIONS MARKETS DIVISION

* FOURTH-QUARTER CORE SALES OF $2.7 BILLION, UP 7% YEAR OVER YEAR

* CORNING - IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES, FOR 2018, EXPECTS CO‘S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN THE MARKET AS CORNING SUPPORTS THE RAMP-UP OF FIRST GEN 10.5 FAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: