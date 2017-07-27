FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust reports Q2 FFO per share $0.42
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust reports Q2 FFO per share $0.42

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Corporate Office Properties Trust

* Copt reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.49

* Q2 FFO per share $0.42

* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees ‍Q3 FFO per share $0.51-$0.53​

* Corporate Office Properties Trust - Narrowing previously issued guidance range for FY EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to $0.62-$0.66 and $2.02-$2.06​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corporate office properties trust sees Q4 FFO per share $0.54-$0.56

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

