Feb 20 (Reuters) - Corporate Travel Management Ltd:

* ‍DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND AT 15 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $30.6 MILLION, UP 38 PERCENT

* HY ‍ REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $172.8 MILLION VERSUS $150.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: