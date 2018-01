Jan 3 (Reuters) - Apranga Apb:

* APRANGA SAYS FY 2017 RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) OF APRANGA GROUP REACHED EUR 222.9 MILLION, AND HAS INCREASED BY 4.0% COMPARING TO 2016

* SAYS RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) TOTALLED EUR 63.5 MILLION IN 4TH QUARTER 2017 OR BY 5.2% MORE THAN IN 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2EGuzUZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)