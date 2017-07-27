FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Ladbrokes Coral Group says on track for full year

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

* Says on track for full year; synergies upgraded to £150 million

* HY european retail net revenue was 1% behind last year (cc -10%), and 1% ahead (cc -9%) after adjusting for euros

* HY strong digital performance with net revenue 17% ahead

* HY uk retail net revenue was 6% behind last year

* HY total group net revenue was 1% ahead of last year (cc -1%)

* Total group operating profit for h1 is expected to be within range £153.3m to £158.3m - 4% to 7% ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

