BRIEF-Corridor Resources Announces 2017/18 Guidance

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc:

* CORRIDOR ANNOUNCES HIGHER 2017/18 GUIDANCE AND REPORTS YEAR END RESERVES AND CONTINGENT RESOURCES

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - UPDATE ITS GUIDANCE TO REFLECT SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER NATURAL GAS PRICES FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES - 28% ESTIMATED INCREASE IN AVERAGE FORECASTED AGT PRICE FOR PERIOD FROM DEC 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018 TO $US9.50/MMBTU

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC SEES AVERAGE DAILY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION FOR DEC 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018 OF 9.0 MMSCFPD

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC SEES AVERAGE DAILY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION FOR APRIL 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018 OF 3.0 MMSCFPD

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR APRIL 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018 OF $3.6 MILLION

* CORRIDOR - SEES 55% ESTIMATED INCREASE IN SALES PRICE FOR UNHEDGED PRODUCTION VOLUMES FOR PERIOD DEC 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018 TO $14.55/MSCF

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES - HAS ENTERED INTO A FORWARD SALE DEAL FOR 2500 MMBTU/D FOR PERIOD FROM DEC 1, 2018 TO MARCH 31, 2019 AT $US7.40/MMBTU