Oct 11 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc:

* Corridor announces production optimization strategy and guidance for 2017/2018

* Corridor Resources Inc sees ‍average daily natural gas production of 8.5 mmscfpd from December 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018​

* Corridor Resources - ‍finalized plan to partially recommence natural gas production in Nov. 2017, with full field production expected by Dec. 2017​