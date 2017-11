Nov 16 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp

* Corsa Coal announces financial results for third quarter 2017

* Corsa Coal Corp - For Q3 of 2017​, net and comprehensive income $0.06 per share

* Corsa Coal Corp - ‍Total revenue was $80.4 million for Q3 of 2017, an improvement of 235% as compared to Q3 2016​