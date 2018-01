BRIEF-Corsair Pharma And United Therapeutics Enter Into Strategic Collaboration To Advance Novel Treprostinil Prodrugs

Jan 3 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* CORSAIR PHARMA AND UNITED THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE NOVEL TREPROSTINIL PRODRUGS

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO CORSAIR‘S INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF TREPROSTINIL PRODRUG FORMULATIONS

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - MADE MINORITY EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CORSAIR THAT INCLUDES AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CORSAIR

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, CORSAIR RECEIVED UPFRONT CONSIDERATION

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS- CORSAIR IS ENTITLED TO ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF TREPROSTINIL PRODRUG PRODUCTS BY CO COVERED BY CORSAIR‘S PATENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: