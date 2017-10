Sept 20 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals - On September 20, 2017, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc entered into a sales agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC‍​

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals - Entered into sales agreement to sell shares of co, par value $0.0001 per share with aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to $125 million Source text: [bit.ly/2yeyRig] Further company coverage: