BRIEF-COSCO SHIPPING Technology to acquire stake in five firms for 155.8 mln yuan
December 15, 2017 / 1:35 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-COSCO SHIPPING Technology to acquire stake in five firms for 155.8 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15(Reuters) - COSCO SHIPPING Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in Beijing-based internet firm, information technology firm, network technology services firm, Shenzhen-based COSCONET SHIPPING TECHNOLOGY CO LTD respectively, and it will acquire 40 percent stake in Shanghai-based information technology firm

* Says acquisition price is 155.8 million yuan in total

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KVaqqe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

