July 26 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV - COSMO ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL OF QOLOTAG® FOR SIGMOIDOSCOPIES IN IBD PATIENTS

* ‍INTENDS TO LICENSE QOLOTAG FOR EU AND IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AN APPROVAL IN USA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)