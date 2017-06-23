FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China Holdings announces disposal of stake in subsidiary
June 23, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China Holdings announces disposal of stake in subsidiary

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co

* Connected transaction disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary

* Unit and Guangdong Zhengji Innovative Industrial Park Development entered into equity transfer agreement

* Cosmo Lady Guangdong Holdings agreed to dispose equity interest, representing 95% of registered capital of CLGIII

* Deal for total consideration of rmb10.8 million

* Expected that group will record gain of about rmb1.6 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

