BRIEF-Cosmos Group to inject capital into Huangshan-based real estate development unit
August 14, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cosmos Group to inject capital into Huangshan-based real estate development unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14(Reuters) - Cosmos Group Co Ltd

* Says co, a Huangshan-based engineering construction group firm and a Hangzhou-based limited partnership plan to invest 200,000 yuan, 9.6 million yuan and 600,000 yuan to co’s Huangshan-based wholly owned real estate development unit respectively

* Says co, Huangshan-based firm and Hangzhou-based limited partnership will hold a 51 percent stake, a 46 percent stake and a 3 percent stake in the unit respectively after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7kv25b

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

