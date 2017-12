Dec 18 (Reuters) - COSMOS INITIA Co Ltd :

* Says it formed a capital and business alliance with real estate firm WOOC, on Dec. 18

* Co will obtain totaling 33 percent stake in WOOC by three steps

* Co will acquire 14.9 percent stake in WOOC as the first step, on Dec. 25

