Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cosmos Initia Co Ltd

* Says its unit Cosmos Australia Pty Ltd, will sell all shares of KBRV Resort Operations Pty Ltd to SeaLink Fraser Island Pty Ltd, which is unit of SeaLink Travel Group Ltd, for A$7 million in total, within 90 days from Feb. 21

