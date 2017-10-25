FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costar Group reports Q3 earnings per share $1.04
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Costar Group reports Q3 earnings per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc

* Costar Group announces third quarter revenue growth of 16%, net income increases 48% and company raises full year revenue and earnings guidance

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31 to $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04

* Sees Q4 revenue $251 million to $254 million

* Q3 revenue $248 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $962 million to $965 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41

* Costar Group Inc - ‍expects that ForRent will contribute $6 million to $8 million in revenue in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

