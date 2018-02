BRIEF-CoStar Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.22

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22

* Q4 REVENUE $254 MILLION

* NET NEW BOOKINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $43 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 47% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24, REVENUE VIEW $252.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1.170 BILLION TO $1.190 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018

* EXPECT REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 IN RANGE OF $269 MILLION TO $272 MILLION

* EXPECT FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IN A RANGE OF $7.01 TO $7.21

* FOR Q1, CO EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IN A RANGE OF $1.32 TO $1.40

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40, REVENUE VIEW $260.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: