FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Cotiviti Q2 earnings per share $0.22
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Cotiviti Q2 earnings per share $0.22

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Cotiviti announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue $167.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - ‍expect Rowdmap to contribute revenue of approximately $20 million in 2018​

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - ‍as we look to balance of 2017, we are maintaining our 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance​

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $266 million to $272 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $694.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.