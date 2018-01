BRIEF-Cott Announces UK Competition And Markets Authority Update

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* COTT ANNOUNCES UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY UPDATE REGARDING THE SALE OF ITS TRADITIONAL BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS TO REFRESCO

* COTT - REFRESCO INFORMED BY CMA THAT ACQUISITION OF COTT BEVERAGES BY REFRESCO RAISES “POTENTIAL COMPETITION CONCERNS IN UK” FOR ONE SPECIFIC CATEGORY

* COTT SAYS REFRESCO, WITH CO, IS EXAMINING DETAILS OF CMA DECISION IS WILLING TO OFFER SUITABLE REMEDIES TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED