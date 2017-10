Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cott Corp

* Cott reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $1.014 billion versus i/b/e/s view $986 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cott corp - ‍targeting full year 2019 cash flow provided by operations of approximately $265 to $270 million and capital expenditures of $115 to $120 million​

* Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.06​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: