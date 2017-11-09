BRIEF-Coty says sales in 2H will be roughly flat with previous year

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Coty Inc

* CFO on conf call - Q1 is the lowest quarter of the year from a revenue standpoint‍​

* It will take longer to get $1.53 in EPS which co previously expected to achieve in 2020

* CEO - we believe that we should retain most shelf space for our key brands

* CEO - we believe that our sales in the second half will be roughly comparable with previous year, roughly flat

* Co to destock Covergirl inventory in the coming quarter, preparing for the arrival of all the new products

* We expect net revenue trends of Consumer Beauty to improve as a trend over the year and in the next quarters, starting from Q2

* Expects to see increased shelf space and location for Clairol in 2H of FY2018