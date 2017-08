July 19 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc prices private offerings of senior unsecured notes

* Also announced that it has priced C$700.0 million principal amount of 3.056% series 6 senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Priced $1.0 billion principal amount of notes due 2022, $1.0 billion principal amount of notes due 2027