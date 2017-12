Dec 13 (Reuters) - Counterpath Corp:

* COUNTERPATH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* - QTRLY REVENUE OF $3.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24% OVER $2.8 MILLION RECORDED IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2017

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03