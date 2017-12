Dec 11 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd :

* ‍CG PROPERTY SERVICES RESOLVED TO WITHDRAW APPLICATION FOR PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF GUANGDONG COUNTRY GARDEN PROPERTY SERVICES CO​

* ‍SUSPENSION OF PROPOSED SPIN-OFF WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OR OPERATION OF COMPANY​